Striker Joe Dodoo salutes fans of Rangers

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo has paid tribute to fans of Rangers for their unflinching support.

Dodoo, who joined the Scottish Premier League giants in the summer from Leicester, has been impressed with the warm reception.

''The fans have been fantastic since I've been here,'' he told the club's official website.

''It's been great here, there are amazing people, people who talk to you on the street, and it's all good messages.

''It's great to interact with them and to have fans support you that much, you can't get anything better than that.''

