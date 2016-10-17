Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 October 2016 20:25 CET

Striker Joe Dodoo salutes fans of Rangers

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo has paid tribute to fans of Rangers for their unflinching support.

Dodoo, who joined the Scottish Premier League giants in the summer from Leicester, has been impressed with the warm reception.

''The fans have been fantastic since I've been here,'' he told the club's official website.

''It's been great here, there are amazing people, people who talk to you on the street, and it's all good messages.

''It's great to interact with them and to have fans support you that much, you can't get anything better than that.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

life is in three fold dimesion, a civilian, an athelte and a soldier for you to succed you have to know where you belong to.
By: Richard Asare
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img