Ashantigold chief Kudjoe Fianoo confirms club is up for sale



Ashantigold chief Kudjoe Fianoo has confirmed the club is up for sale.

Anglogold Ashanti, the parent company of the Premier League side are seeking for a new investor to take over the management of the club.

The mining firm has struggled financially and hence the decision to seek for new investors.

Anglogold Ashanti have shut underground operations due to the melting economic downturn in the West African nation.

And the club's Chief Executive Kudjoe Fianoo, who has come under huge pressure to quit, has confirmed the club is up for sale.

'I can disclose to you that Anglogold has put Ashgold up for sale so whoever is interested can come and sit down for talks and if they are able to meet the requirements, the company will accept the bid," he told Adom TV

'As at now, we have received and continue to receive bids from some investors and we will take time to go through and see what comes out of it."

Ashantigold becomes the third Ghanaian Premier League to be put on sale.

Medeama and Berekum Chelsea are seeking for new buyers for the club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com