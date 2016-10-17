Mospacka puts up Medeama for sale

The bankroller of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah, has thrown in the towel with a surprise call to interestedinvestors to take over the club after eight years of impact.

The soft-spoken Armah told the Graphic Sports in unequivocal terms last Saturday that he had decided to sell the club of his passion simply because he is tired.

He stated that since the inception of the club in 2008 he had spent a fortune to keep it going but thought the time had come to fold it up and concentrate on his business.

“I'm tired of running Medeama. In addition to that there is no motivation to continue investing in football,” the visibly distraught Mospacka lamented.

According to him managing the club makes it difficult for him to concentrate on his business, apart from him not getting the necessary returns from his huge investment in football.

Explaining what he meant by lack of motivation, Mospacka referred to a recent incident where Medeama's midfield gem, Kwasi Donsu, was ignored by Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, during the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda at Tamale on October 7.

Following his outstanding performances in the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Confederation Cup, Donsu's absence from Grant's list became a major subject of discussion, especially after the Stars failed to convert any of the numerous set–pieces that came their way during the crucial game.

That indiscretion by the Stars coach was perhaps the straw that broke the camel's back.

For now, Mospacka's mind is made up as he insists on an outright sale of the club of his heart.

“I want to sell Medeama to any interested investor. I'm not interested in partners who want to buy percentage shares, ” he stressed.

He, however, emphasised that he had given his sponsors, Gold Ghana Darmang and Ghana Manganese Company (GMC), the first option to ensure Medeama'scontinued stay in the community.

Medeama joined Ghana Football in 2008 from Division Two and fought their way to the way to the top flight, following the eventual takeover of Kumasi-based Kessben FC a few seasons back.

The Tarkwa-based club finished fourth in the last Premier League and ended up as one of the most impressive clubs following their sterling display at the Group stage of this year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Though they are yet to win the league, they have been to Africa twice after their MTN FA Cup successes in 2013 and 2015.

