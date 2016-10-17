Ashantigold CEO Cudjoe Fianoo has confirmed the 2015 league champions are up for sale after the club was hit with financial crisis.

The Obuasi side were not able to defend the league title as the club struggled with several off the pitch issues.

Chief amongst them was the financial constraints which hit them because of the struggles of their major sponsor, Anglogold Ashanti.

As such, the CEO has confirmed the club is up for sale.

“The club is for sale. If we receive offers that will meet the demand of the club, we will hand over everything.” Kudjoe Fianoo said on Adom TV's Fire for Fire

“I know the league is not good as it used to be but I know it shall be well.

“Before the start of the season, we had TP Mazembe requesting for the service of our two players but some management members came to my office and said there is an investor coming for the club so we shouldn't sell any player and the investor did not show up and that was the reason why we were hit with financial crisis.

“I am not quitting as the CEO of the club but I don't think I will at the club forever so if an investor wants the club and he or she meets the demand of the club, we are ready to hand over but I must say Betway are in as the headline sponsors and not to take over the club

Medeama boss Moses Armah has also confirmed the Tarkwa club are also up for sale.

-Asempa Sports