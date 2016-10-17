Medeama ace Malik Akowuah to decide future next week



Medeama midfielder Malik Akowuah will decide on his future next week, claiming he has received several offers abroad.

The 26-year-old has alerted a host of clubs with Congolese giants TP Mazembe believed to be leading the race.

The former Ashantigold combative midfielder has informed the club about his intention to leave at the end of last season.

And it appears he will force his way out of a club which has been put on sale.

He says he will decided on his next destination next week.

'From next week, I will officially announce the club that I'm moving to, I have received several offers around the globe but I am still talking to a couple of clubs and officials whose concerns needs to respected by not disclosing the deal before everything is done. But by the close of next week I will come public with my destination,' He told Kingdom FM.

Akowuah was instrumental for the Yellow and Mauves as they reached the group stage of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

