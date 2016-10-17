Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 17 October 2016 19:40 CET

Berekum Chelsea latest Ghana Premier League club to be put up for sale


Cash-strapped Berekum Chelsea have invited buyers for the club due to mounting financial challenges, according to multiple reports.

The former Premier League champions have struggled to remain relevant following the shocking departure of chief financier Emmanuel Kyeremeh.

The club has been suffocating under financial stress with officials now ready to do business.

Current owner Nana Kwame Nketiah is reported to have told close associates that the club is up for sale.

Chelsea becomes the second Ghanaian Premier League side to have been put up for sale after Medeama owner Moses Armah declared his intention on Monday.

The business magnate says 'demotivated' to continue running the Ghana Premier League club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

THE ONLY WAY TO PEACE IS TOLERANCE, LOVE AND ACCEPTANCE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
