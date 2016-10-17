Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 17 October 2016 19:40 CET

Ex-Kotoko striker Shilla Alhassan says club lack potent front men


Ex-Kotoko striker Shilla Alhassan says the club lack clinical finishers after placing a disappointing fifth last season.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to recapture the Premier League crown after a rather poor campaign by their standards.

The club's top strikers Dauda Mohammed, Obed Owusu and Kwame Boateng could only contribute 14 goals in total last term.

And former striker Shilla Alhassan says the club lack potent strikers.

'I'm not sure currently Kotoko have a striker. They do have skimmers not strikers. Looking at our time we have players like Michael Osei, Isaac Boakye and Nana Arhin Duah but this time apart from one striker who is good the rest don't have the potential,' Alhassan told Hot FM.

'Kotoko is team that has produced good strikers than defenders. In our time there were more strikers than midfielders. Seriously the club currently lack firing power upfront. They [Kotoko] need strikers, I can see two strikers [I have forgotten their names] and they don't have alternative strikers apart from the two."

Sports News

