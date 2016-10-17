Striker Bright Adjei hints at Aduana Stars departure

Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei is studying offers from club both home and abroad ahead of the new season.

The local Black Stars player had a successful debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

He managed to score 11 league goals and won the CNN Goal of the Week award twice.

Adjei told Class Sports: ''I have been contacted by so many local and foreign teams, but I will love to meet my manager before I take any decision on whether I'm leaving or not.

''I have so many offers, and I have to take my time and discuss with my manager before.''

