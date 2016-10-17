Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 October 2016 19:40 CET

Striker Bright Adjei hints at Aduana Stars departure

Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei is studying offers from club both home and abroad ahead of the new season.

The local Black Stars player had a successful debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

He managed to score 11 league goals and won the CNN Goal of the Week award twice.

Adjei told Class Sports: ''I have been contacted by so many local and foreign teams, but I will love to meet my manager before I take any decision on whether I'm leaving or not.

''I have so many offers, and I have to take my time and discuss with my manager before.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Remember your creator in the days of your youth before the days of trouble come
By: joseph effiong
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img