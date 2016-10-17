Yahaya Mohammed is toughest striker I have faced - Hearts defender Inusah Musah



Hearts defender Inusah Musah has heaped special praise on Yahaya Mohammed, insisting the Aduana Stars attacker is the most toughest striker he's faced in his career.

Musah, who was recently invited into the Black Stars as an 'observer' showered praises on the quality of the tough-talking striker.

'He's the toughest Striker that I've come up against," he told Asempa FM

'He's very strong, competitive and has plenty of experience. That's one of the reasons why some defenders find it difficult to handle him but l am happy he couldn't find his way to scoring against us when we played them at the Accra Sports Stadium.

'I don't like to lose a 50/50, in the same way, a striker doesn't like missing chances.'

