Sports News | 17 October 2016 19:40 CET

Stephen Owusu's late header gives Tusker win over Bandari

Ghanaian striker Stephen Owusu climbed off thebench to score the only goal in Tusker's 1-0 win over Bandari on Saturday.

Owusu's goal was registered in the 83rd minute after he heading in Osborne Monday's looping cross at the far post.

The win takes Tusker to 51 points; seven ahead of nearest challengers Gor Mahia, who are on 44 with a game in hand.

Sports News

