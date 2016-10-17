Massive 50,000 fans to watch Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria next month



50,000 spectators will watch the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Ghana at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria on November 13, the Egyptian federation has confirmed.

The Egyptians wants to create an intimidating atmosphere ahead of the must-win game against the Ghanaians.

The Borg El Arab stadium is the second biggest in Africa with a capacity of 80,000.

But officials have confirmed 50,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium to cheer the team on ahead of the mouth-watering fixture against the West African giants.

