A former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has launched a scathing attack on coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant describing him as a "very lazy person".

Known for his explicit attacks on person's he deemed fit, the former Hearts of Oak chairman missed no words in describing Avram Grant

“I have been saying for more than a year that he is a lazy person. If you look carefully at his demeanor, he is a very lazy person. I have not seen a Black Stars coach who stays in Europe and come down when he wishes. He has nothing to offer us. Our performance under him has been abysmal. He is a useless coach". The astute football administrator fumed.

Avram Grant has come under immense pressure following the Stars winless run of four games including a world cup qualifier against Uganda.

His unwillingness to stay in the country, his tactical predictability and template selection of players into the team are some of the reasons people have cited to call for his dismissal.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe urged the FA to sack him as soon as possible