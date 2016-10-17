Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 17 October 2016 17:25 CET

Ghana to be without key midfielder Andre Ayew ahead of World Cup qualifier against Egypt


Ghana are likely to be without star midfielder Andre Ayew ahead of the 2018 World Cup cracker against Egypt next month.

Ayew, 26, is earmarked to return to the pitch in December after he suffered an injury during West Ham United's opening English Premier League fixture at Chelsea.

The former Marseille man is expected to start light training on Sunday with his scheduled time fixed for the latter part of November and crucially early December where the Hammers will play tough games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

This means the midfielder will miss the crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria on November 13.

The latest news will be devastating for coach Avram Grant, who is keen to have his star man back to full fitness ahead of the must-win game against the Pharaohs.

The Black Stars were held to a pulsating 0-0 draw by Uganda in their opening group E qualifier last week.

Sports News

