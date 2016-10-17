Captain (rtd) Andy Sam Proud of 2016 Aspire Football Dreams Players

Ghana Country Director of Aspire Football Dreams Captain (rtd) Andy Sam has disclosed that he is proud of the players who were selected from different parts of the country to participate in the tenth annual programme with took place at Tema Sports Stadium.

The 50 young talented footballers aged 13 years were selected from over 12,000 players in 70 centers and grouped for the five-day event from October 10th to 14thto acquire new knowledge and skills from international football coaches.

Capt. Sam who brought the idea which was implemented into reality in Ghana congratulated the players and coordinators for their discipline and leadership which they have imparted into most of the players.

He announced that at least four best of the best players will be name in a few days’ time as most of the players did very well and the international selector may even pick more.

According to Capt. Sam most Ghanaian players are technically gifted and can create their own style of dynamism with no idea from the coach. He noted that 36 other Ghana players have benefited since the inception of the programme which keeps getting better.

He urged the coordinators to go out once again and look out for a player who can play like or better than Messi.

Xavier Comas, a scout and coach from Aspire Football International commended the players for their high level of play which made the coaches and coordinators work easy and faster.

Juanjo Rovira, senior coach who led the programme was impressed and gave thumbs up for the boys who played very well at every department from goalkeepers, defenders to midfielders, wingers and strikers.

Steve Othoro, the Quality Controller said the boys played a matured game due to the field which was flat, allowing excellent ball control and they wanted to impress so they gave off their best.

Most of the players said they wished to stay longer in the camp as everything including their feeding and bedding was superb. One player said what he learnt can never be taught anywhere than an Aspire Football Academy.