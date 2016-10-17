Hawa Salis, Aspire Dreams Representative from Pankrono Ahwiaa Center in the Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region says the annual selection of 50 young talented footballers by Aspire Football Dreams to participate in learning techniques and tactics is a wonderful experience.

She hailed the programme which is in its tenth season also involve physiological and biochemical tests and learning the fundamentals of sports with assistance from international coaches and the final certificate signed by Josef Colomer, known all over the world to have discovered Lionel Messi from Argentina to Spain.

According to Hawa Salis who had been an Administrator of Aspire Football Dreams at the Kwabre District for five years said it was an interesting experience for the first time at the annual selection, among many male coordinators with only three female coordinators.

She said Aspire Football Dreams is all about working hard for humanity and sacrificing to the glory of God. She appreciated every aspect of the four-day event and prayed for more of such programmes by other NGOs to support needy and talented footballers.

The Dispensary and Pharmacy Assistant who loves football with Arsenal and Barcelona as the clubs that she fancies, has huge plans for working fully in sports as a Medic. “I love to offer human services” she explained.

Tea and bread, rice and soup are her best dishes that taste to her just like the display of Messi(Barca), Inesta(Barca), Ozil (Arsenal) and John Mensah, former Black Star’s Captain.

She feels it would be difficult for Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after they with Uganda at home, and top contender Egypt winning away against Congo.