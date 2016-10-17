Aspire Tenth Anniversary Cup: North Beat South on Penalties

The Northern Sector coordinators for the first time in the ten years’ existence of Aspire Football Dreams in Ghana beat their Southern counterparts to lift the 10thAnniversary Cup.

The action packed and exciting game played last Thursday on the atro turf of Tema Sports Stadium saw the South conceding a cheap own goal which they manage to equalize by the Koforidua coordinator to lead the decision of winner to penalties.

Goal keeper Kweku Ackah Owusu from Obuasi prevented the Southerners from scoring after his side banged in the winner.

Captain of the North, Daniel Dorgbetor, coordinator from Kintampo who brought some wonderful boys to the selection said his team worked very hard for the win because they cannot lose for the record tenth time, and recalled last season when they led three zero, but at the end of the game lost 4-3.

Skipper of the Southern side, Emmanuel Ofoe said his side lost due to hard luck judging from the own goal and two penalty kick that went over the side of the goal posts.

Both sides jubilated after the game to appreciate their efforts over ten years.

Captain (rtd) Andy Sam congratulated the winners and praised them for their perseverance.