Ghana Premier League: Medeama's owner put up the club for sale

The owners of Medeama FC have decided to sell the club due to financial challenges.

Medeama SC have been complaining of financial difficulties, during and after their CAF Confederation Cup campaign this year: reached the group stage for the first time, but threatened to withdraw at a point.

It is understood that the managing of the club is taking a toll on Moses Armah Parker who purchased the club from Kwabena Kessie in the 2010-11 season.

Despite, emerging as a major force in Ghana Football, having won two FA Cup titles in 2012 and 2015, the owners of Medeama think investing in Ghana football doesn't worth it because it doesn't yield good returns.

'We have placed for sale on the team. We have started speaking to third parties to come and buy the team. It is not profitable to run a club in Ghana. If you are not careful, you will end up selling even your television to finance the team' Benjamin Kessie, Administrative Manager of the club told Nhyira FM.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh