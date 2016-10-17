Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 17 October 2016 13:40 CET

Black Stars: Sam Johnson rates Kwesi Appiah ahead of Avram Grant

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has rated former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of current coach Avram Grant.

Grant succeeded Appiah in November 2014, after the latter was relieved of his post after Ghana's 3-2 win over Togo in Lome in 2015 AFCON qualifier.

A lot of football pundits have called for the dismissal of Grant following Ghana's slump in form - going four games without a win, with the latest competitive one being a goalless draw game with Uganda in Tamale in a World Cup qualifier. READ MORE: Watch Asamoah Gyan's winner for Al Ahli in Emirati-­ Moroccan Super Cup

Johnson after carefully analyzing the performance of the two coaches, the former Anderlecht defender has stressed that Kwesi Appiah who qualified Ghana to her third World Cup is better than the former Chelsea boss.

play Avram Grant

Sports News

