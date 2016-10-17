Ghana Football: Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi rubbishes resignation report

Sekondi Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi has rubbished reports indicating that he has resigned as head coach of the club.

It was reported in the local media last week that Basigi who doubles as Black Queens head coach has quit his job following the club's inability to maintain their Premiership status at the end of the 2015/16 league season. READ ALSO: Medeama SC put up the club for sale

''There is nothing of that sort as far as I'm concerned. I haven't sent any document to the club and am still at post per my knowledge,'' Basigi told Skyy Power FM.

''I don't know the reason why the person published that story and don't know what the person seeks to achieve.

"Probabbly that person wants to to resign yes it might be the reason but am still at post. The person is trying to fool (April Fool) either his readers or himself or he wants me to resign.''

