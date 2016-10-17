Ghana Premier League: Shilla Alhassan says current Kotoko squad lacks potent strikers

Former Asante Kotoko goal poacher Shilla Alhassan has stated that his former side currently lacks potent strikers.

The club's three top strikers - Dauda Mohammed, Kwame Boateng and Obed Owusu in all competitions scored 14 goals last season.

The Kumasi based side finished at the fifth position, the worst position by the club in four years, and Alhassan believes the former Premier League champions lack good strikers.

'I'm not sure currently Kotoko have a striker. They do have skimmers not strikers. Looking at our time we have players like Michael Osei, Isaac Boakye and Nana Arhin Duah but this time apart from one striker who is good the rest don't have the potential,' Alhassan told Hot FM.

'Kotoko is team that has produced good strikers than defenders. In our time there were more strikers than midfielders. Seriously the club currently lack firing power upfront. They [Kotoko] need strikers, I can see two strikers [I have forgotten their names] and they don't have alternative strikers apart from the two,' concluded.

