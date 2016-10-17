Al Ahli star Asamoah Gyan suffers injury after heroics in Emirati-Moroccan Super Cup

UAE giants Al Ahli are sweating on the fitness of striker Asamoah Gyan who suffered an injury in Sunday's Emirati-Moroccan Super Cup.

Gyan scored just two minutes into the match Rashid Stadium and the won the trophy for the Dubai-based side.

UAE midfielder Habib Fardan flicked a loose ball for Gyan, who applied a first-time finish inside the penalty box to make it five goals in six matches.

But the Shanghai SIPG loanee was stretchered off just afterwards with a muscle problem.

Gyan will be observed ahead of the weekend's league match against Dibba Al Fujairah.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com