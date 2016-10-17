Avram Grant has nothing to offer Ghana - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Ghana FA President, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe is clamoring for the sack of Ghana coach Avram Grant on the basis that the Israeli has nothing to offer the country.

The Black Stars have gone two international breaks and four games without a win in all competition. Out of these four games, the most disappointing has been Ghana’s goalless draw with Uganda in Tamale in a World Cup Qualifier.

Despite the lingering impasse between the Sports Ministry and FA, the Hearts board clearly feels the Israeli has not done enough to improve our fortunes on the pitch.

“Grant has nothing to offer this country. I have said it for almost a year now or even more,” he told Joy Sports.

“If you look carefully at his demeanor, he is a lazy person, very lazy person because have not come across any coach who has handled our boys for us who decides to stay in Europe and comes here when he chooses.”

“For me, Grant has nothing to offer.”

“If you watch carefully, our performance has been so abysmal. Black Stars have not won any of their last three games in all competitions.”

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe went on to ask the FA to give the former Chelsea boss a sack or better still, the Israeli himself walk out on the job.

"This is a useless coach. I don’t know what the FA is waiting for. Grant should be given the kick but he himself should get off the stage. We don’t want him."

Avram Grant’s next test for Ghana is a tricky tie away to Egypt in a World Cup Qualifier.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin