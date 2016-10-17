Asamoah Gyan scores to secure Al Ahli Super Cup

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan celebrated a second trophy as he inspired Al Ahli to claim the Emirati-Moroccan Super Cup

Gyan scored a thrilling second minute goal to settle the highly competitive Super Cup match in favour of United Arab Emirates at the expense of FUS Rabat of Morocco.

The on-loan Al Ahli striker found himself unmarked in the box and converted past hapless Rabat goalkeeper to collect his second Cup after winning the Arabian Super Cup.

The goal is Gyan, who appeared to have found his mojo, fifth goal in six games since opting to leave Chinese club Shanghai SIPG on a season-long loan and he is thrilled with current form.

‘’Amazing… I have not been in my best of form but this shows how gifted i’m in front of goal. But physically I think I’m getting there and better’’ Gyan told reporters after the match.

‘’I was able to play 90 minutes for Ghana and it’s a boost for me.’’

Below is the video of the goal scored by Asamoah Gyan



ÙÙŠØ¯ÙŠÙˆ Ø§Ù„Ù‡Ø¯Ù Ø§Ù„Ø£ÙˆÙ„ Ù„Ù„Ø£Ù‡Ù„ÙŠ Ø¹Ù† Ø·Ø±ÙŠÙ‚ Ø¬ÙŠØ§Ù† pic.twitter.com/nu1bw6kpnB — Al Ahli UAE (@AlAhliUAE_Com) October 16, 2016

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson