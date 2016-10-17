Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Kwadwo Poku: Ghana international scores for Miami FC

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Poku hit the back of the net when Miami FC drew 2-2 with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the American second-tier league on Friday.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock of the game in the 21st minute before his teammate made it 2-0 in their favour.

However, Tampa Bay Rowdies fought from two-goal down to hold Miami FC to a 2-2 draw in the end

Kwadwo Poku has scored six times in 18 games for Miami since the start of the season.

