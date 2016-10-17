Sports News | 17 October 2016 11:25 CET
Kwadwo Poku: Ghana international scores for Miami FC
Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Poku hit the back of the net when Miami FC drew 2-2 with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the American second-tier league on Friday.
The 24-year-old broke the deadlock of the game in the 21st minute before his teammate made it 2-0 in their favour.
However, Tampa Bay Rowdies fought from two-goal down to hold Miami FC to a 2-2 draw in the end
Kwadwo Poku has scored six times in 18 games for Miami since the start of the season.
