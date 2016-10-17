Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
17 October 2016

Asante Kotoko interested in BA United winger Michael Oppong Aboagye

Asante Kotoko are chasing BA United top scorer Michael Oppong Aboagye, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Interim trainer Michael Osei is keen on bringing the winger who is also capable of playing  any of the positions upfront to strengthen his side's title ambitions next season.

The former Sky FC winger scored five goals in the GN Bank Division One League Zone I for the Sunyani-based side.

He was named man of the match on six occasions.
By Nuhu Adams

Sports News

