David Accam hails incredible Chicago Fire fans after lasted victory

Ghana international David Accam has taken to social media to thank fans after they offered the team incredible support during their 2-1 victory over New England Revolution in the MLS.

Accam unsurprisingly scored an absolute beauty to hand his side all three points on the day and says it's the least the fans deserve.

"Big thanks to our amazing fans who keep on supporting us. Three cheers to you all,' Accam wrote on his official face book page

'Hopefully much better next year and we will continue to get better.'

Accam has netted eight goals for Chicago Fire so far this season.

