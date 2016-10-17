Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 17 October 2016 11:25 CET

AshGold head coach Bashiru Hayford confirms interest in AFC Leopard job

Head coach of former Ghana Premier League side AshGold, Bashiru Hayford has confirmed he applied for the post to be the head coach of AFC Leopard.

Hayford led the Miners to their first ever league title triumph in almost two decades but failed to put up a defense last season.

'I have a friend who called me from there [Kenya] and told me they are looking for a coach,' Hayford is quoted by Footy-Ghana.com

'He asked whether I was interested and I said well I have a contract with Ashanti Gold but he can.'

'It's not only Kenya, some are in Tanzania, Morocco, he has sent my CV all around so it's all about applying for opportunities outside the country.'

The 2015 Ghana Premier League winning coach also revealed immediate past Asante Kotoko coach, David Duncan is also in line for the Leopards job.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

He deserves Paradise who makes his companions laugh.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img