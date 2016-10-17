AshGold head coach Bashiru Hayford confirms interest in AFC Leopard job

Head coach of former Ghana Premier League side AshGold, Bashiru Hayford has confirmed he applied for the post to be the head coach of AFC Leopard.

Hayford led the Miners to their first ever league title triumph in almost two decades but failed to put up a defense last season.

'I have a friend who called me from there [Kenya] and told me they are looking for a coach,' Hayford is quoted by Footy-Ghana.com

'He asked whether I was interested and I said well I have a contract with Ashanti Gold but he can.'

'It's not only Kenya, some are in Tanzania, Morocco, he has sent my CV all around so it's all about applying for opportunities outside the country.'

The 2015 Ghana Premier League winning coach also revealed immediate past Asante Kotoko coach, David Duncan is also in line for the Leopards job.

