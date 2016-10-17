EXCLUSIVE: Turkish second-tier side Adana Demirspor finally receive ITC for midfielder Seidu Salifu

Midfielder Seidu Salifu is set to start his career at Turkish second-tier side Adana Demirspor after his ITC arrived from Tunisia last week, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

But the Ghana international was not selected for the team's trip to Manisaspor where they won 2-1.

He is now in contention for his debut against Elazigspor on Friday.

The 22-year-old penned a one-year-deal in August after leaving Tunisian side Club Africain where he played for playing three seasons.

