Sports News | 17 October 2016 10:40 CET

Aston Villa new boss Steve Bruce explains Jordan Ayew bench role against Wolves

New Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce explained he refused to field striker Jordan Ayew in his first match because of jet lag.

Bruce feared the Ghana striker had travelled long distances on international duty.

Ayew played in Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Uganda and joined the club in midweek against Wolverhamption on Saturday which ended 1-1.

"With hindsight, the reason I didn't play Jordan Ayew and Leandro Bacuna was because they had huge, big flights," Bruce told his club's official website.

"Mile Jedinak had one too, from Australia - and came back on Friday morning.

"Maybe I should have left him alone. I wanted his experience.

"It's fair to say it's tough to fly back from Australia and perform in a big football match.

"It was a mistake from me."



