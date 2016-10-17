Sports News | 17 October 2016 09:10 CET
Veteran Ghanaian defender Carlos Opoku scores brace in Dutch lower-tier league
Dutch-born Ghanaian veteran defender Carlos Opoku netted a double to help Koninklijke draw 3-3 with Barendrecht in the Dutch third-tier league on Saturday.
The 30-year-old central defender scored in the 81st and 84th minutes to restore parity for his side.
Opoku has now netted 6 times in 10 games for Koninklijke so far this season.
