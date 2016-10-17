Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 17 October 2016

Veteran Ghanaian defender Carlos Opoku scores brace in Dutch lower-tier league

Dutch-born Ghanaian veteran defender Carlos Opoku netted a double to help Koninklijke draw 3-3 with Barendrecht in the Dutch third-tier league on Saturday.

The 30-year-old central defender scored in the 81st and 84th minutes to restore parity for his side.

Opoku has now netted 6 times in 10 games for Koninklijke so far this season.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
