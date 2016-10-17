Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 17 October 2016

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku scores in Miami FC home draw

Ghana international midfielder Kwadwo Poku scored to help Miami FC to draw 2-2 with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the American second-tier league on Friday.

The 24-year-old scored in the 21st minute to cushion the lead for Miami at the FIU Stadium.

However despite taking a convincing 2-0 lead, Miami succumbed to a draw at the end of the game.

Poku has scored 6 times in 18 games for Miami since the start of the season.

