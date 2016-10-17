Greater Accra Division Two League Zone III: Auroras shock Emmanuel FC at home

Hearts of Oak U20 side Auroras Football Club beat Emmanuel FC 1-0 at the Tesano Police Depot Park on Sunday.

Osman Olubaba Kagawa scored the lone winner late in the game to hand Auroras their first win of the second round.

The young Phobians ended their winless run in the league by defeating the league leaders in a highly charged game.

The two sides cancelled each other out in the first half as neither team was able to break the deadlock.

Auroras had many opportunities to draw first blood but they found it hard to go past former Bechem United keeper Razak Issah, who was in inspired form on the day.

However, the young Phobians' endeavor was duly rewarded when Olubaba slammed home from close range to gift coach SÃ©rgio Traguil his first win in the second round.

