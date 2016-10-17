Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Black Stars trio Tetteh, Afful & Accam - Ocansey & Fameyeh net as Ghanaian stars score 19 GOALS abroad

Black Stars trio Samuel Tetteh, Harrison Afful and David Accam got on the score-sheet for their clubs after the international break.

Tetteh, Eric Ocansey and Carlos Opoku all scored a brace for their clubs.

Former Local Black Stars striker Joel Fameyeh, John Antwi, Godsway Donyoh, Elton Acolatse, Okyere Wriedt, Mike Owusu, Francis Narh, Kevin Luckassen, Manfred Osei-Kwadwo, Kwadwo Poku and Inaki Williams all scored for their club.

Bright Addae was sent off in Italy while youngster Asumah Ankrah earned his full debut in the Dutch Eredivisie.

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive wrap on how Ghanaian players performed abroad over the weekend with 16 players scoring 19 goals.

ENGLAND

Both Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp started for Leicester City as the Foxes succumbed to a 3-0 away defeat at Chelsea. Schlupp was replaced in the 67th minute but Amartey played the full 90 minutes.

Striker Kwesi Appiah could not make the grades at Crystal Palace as they lost 1-0 against visiting West Ham United who played with ten men.

In the Championship, attacker Elvis Manu watched from the bench as his Brighton side drew 2-2 with Preston North End.

English-born Andy Yiadom played the full 90 minutes for Barnsley who lost 4-2 against Fulham with ten men. Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi played for Fulham.

Elsewhere at the St James' Park, winger Christian Atsu maintained his starting place in the Newcastle United team and lasted 72 minutes in their 3-1 hammering of Brentford.

Albert Adomah was in full time action for Aston Villa when they drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Half-fit Jordan Ayew watched the game from the bench.

In the League One, Charlton Athletic consigned Coventry City to a 3-0 defeat. Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei was unused while goalkeeper Corey Addai dropped to the U23s.

Hiram Boateng sat on the Bristol Rovers bench in their 2-1 win over Gillingham Town.

Derek Asamoah came off the bench to play for Carlisle United who won against Hartlepool United with ten men.

English-born Nana Kyei was not involved in Barnet's 4-1 home loss against Exeter City.

Tariqe Fosu was not part of the Colchester United team that lost 1-0 against Doncaster Rovers.

Former Chelsea youth team defender Daniel Pappoe Mills warmed the bench for Crawley Town in their 2-1 loss against Cheltenham Town.

Son of former Ghana international Stanley Aborah, Stanley Opoku Aborah, warmed the bench for Notts County in their 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandria.

GERMANY

German-born Ghanaian youngster Gideon Jung was introduced in the 80th minute by Hamburg SV who held Borussia M'gladbach to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Baba Rahman returned to the Schalke starting line up and played the 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw at Augsburg. While he was playing 90 minutes Daniel Opare could not make the Augsburg squad for the game. While youngster Bernard Tekpetey was also not in the Schalke squad.

Former Ghana U20 midfielder David Atanga could not make the Heidenheim team for their 2-0 win at Greuther Furth.

Erich Berko was introduced in the 73rd minute by Dynamo Dresden who won 5-0 against Stuttgart.

FSV Frankfurt mauled Fortuna Koln with a 6-0 beating. Ghanaian defender Kwame Kusi came of the bench to play for the losers.

Young midfielder Manfred Osei-Kwadwo scored one of the consolation goals for ten-man Sonnenhof who lost 3-2 against Paderborn.

Former BVB Dortmund midfielder Evans Owusu Nyarko warmed the bench for Holstein Kiel who posted a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen II.

Ghanaian striker Okyere Wriedt scored the match winner for Osnabruck with a decisive 51st minute strike at Hansa Rostock in a 2-1 win.

In the Regionalliga, German-born Ghanaian Steffen Nkansah was booked in the 38th minute and played the entire match for Borussia M'gladbach II who drew 0-0 with WiedenbrÃ¼ck.

Elsewhere, defender Joshua Adomako was in full time action for VfB Oldenburg who beat Wolfsburg II 1-0. And, winger Anton Donkor came off the bench to play for Wolfsburg II.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh played the full 90 minutes for TSV Havelse when they drew 1-1 with SK Hansa on Saturday.

Meanwhile Mike Owusu scored the match winner for Hertha Berlin II in their 2-1 win over TSG Neustrelitz.

Francis Adomah was in action for Teutonia Watzenborn-Steinberg who suffered a 2-1 loss at Stuttgarter Kickers.

NETHERLANDS

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie came off the bench to play for NEC in their 2-1 home loss against Feyenoord. But German-born Reagy Ofosu started the game for NEC.

Kumasi-born Portugal youth international Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah made his full debut for Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie when they drew 2-2 with Sparta Rotterdam.

Manchester City loanee Yaw Yeboah played 65 minutes for FC Twente in their 2-2 draw with PEC Zwolle.

Defender Derrick Luckassen was in full time action for AZ Alkmaar who shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Vitesse Arnhem.

Fortuna Sittard posted a 2-0 win over ten-man VVV-Venlo. Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku Agyemang played 80 minutes for the losers.

FC Utrecht II and Achilles '29 shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Both Mytena Abena and Rodney Antwi played for Utrecht II.

Experienced forward Fred Benson played 41 minutes for RKC Waalwijk who mauled Oss 5-2.

Raymond Gyasi did not travel with the Cambuur team that got defeated 3-1 at Den Bosch.

Thomas Agyepong climbed off the bench to play for NAC Breda in their 2-0 loss at Telstar on Friday.

In the third-tier league Lovette Felicia Ofori came off the bench to play for Sparta II who drew 2-2 with Lienden.

Carlos Opoku scored a brace for Koninklijke HFC who managed a 3-3 draw at Barendrecht.

SCOTLAND

Former Watford midfielder Prince Buaben was introduced in the 87th minute by Heart of Midlothian who defeated Dundee FC 2-0.

Former Leicester City teenager Joe Dodoo came off the bench to play for Rangers who nicked a 1-0 win at Inverness CT in the Premiership on Friday.

Abdul Osman captained Partick Thistle to a 2-2 draw with Hamilton Academica.

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 79 minutes for Las Palmas in their 0-0 stalemate with Espanyol at the Estadio de Gran Canaria with 20,000 fans watching.

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey watched from the bench as his Atletico Madrid side disgraced Granada CF 7-1.

Inaki Williams scored the third goal for Athletic Club in their 3-2 win over Real Sociedad.

In the Segunda B, Ghanaian pair of Iddrisu Baba Mohammed and Stephen Kwabena Hammond played for Real Mallorca II in their 2-0 away win over Valencia II.

AUSTRIA

In the Bundesliga, former AZ Alkmaar forward Kevin Luckassen scored the equalizer for St Polten in their 1-1 draw with Admira on Saturday.

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed appeared on the bench for Austria Wien but was unused in their game against Mattersburg.

Dutch-born Kevin Tano played 66 minutes for bottom-placed Horn who lost 1-0 at fellow relegation-trapped Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz.

Meanwhile Kennedy Boateng conspicuously missed out of LASK Linz's 2-1 loss at Wacker Innsbruck on Friday.

Elsewhere Black Stars attacker Samuel Tetteh bagged a double for Liefering and propelled them to a 5-1 away win over Floridsdorfer AC. The former WAFA star replaced on the hour mark but his compatriots Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Gideon Mensah were unused.

Striker Raphael Dwamena lasted 59 minutes for Austria Lustenau in their 1-0 away win over Kapfenberger SV.

BELARUS

Former Local Black Stars and Asokwa Deportivo forward Joel Fameyeh scored the consolation goal for his Dinamo Brest side as they lost 2-1 against Dinamo Minsk on Saturday. While Fameyeh was scoring his Ghanaian compatriots Dickson Afoakwa lasted the full 90 minute while Latif Amadu was unused.

BELGIUM

High-rising Ghanaian starlet Eric Ocansey scored both consolation goals for KAS Eupen in their 4-2 loss at Waasland-Beveren. Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah missed out of the Beveren squad for the game.

Former Ajax Amsterdam youngster Elton Acolatse scored to earn Westerlo a 2-2 draw at their clash with Sint-Truiden on Saturday. Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Mitch Apau played the entire game for Westerlo. Acolatse was replaced in the 78th minute.

Elsewhere at the Stade Le Canonnier, Ghanaian midfielder Bennard Yao Kumordzi was unused by Genk who drew 2-2 with Royal Excel Mouscron.

Defender Nana Akwasi Asare impressed in defence for Gent who hammered league leaders Zulte-Waregem 3-0 at their favourite GHELAMCO-arena.

Anderlecht posted a 1-0 win over Lokeren. Winger Frank Acheampong played the entire match but youngster Emmanuel Adjei Sowah was unused while Dennis Appiah missed the game with injury. Youngster Eugene Ansah could not make the Lokeren squad for the game.

Midfielder Issahaku Yakubu played full throttle for Lierse SK in their 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise. Neither Alexander Kuffour nor Charles Kwarteng was in the Lierse squad for the game.

BULGARIA

Former Ghana U20 attacker Francis Narh scored the leveller for Levski Sofia in their 1-1 draw with CSKA Sofia on Saturday.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Standard Liege loanee Benjamin Tetteh warmed the bench for Slovacko who were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Viktoria Plzen.

GREECE

Mark Asigba warmed the bench for Veria in their 1-0 loss at Atromitos.

Xanthi surprised themselves with a 2-1 win over Panathinaikos. Black Stars midfielder Wakaso Mubarak played 45 minutes for the losers.

DENMARK

Godsway Donyoh scored the opener for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw with Brondby. Winger Ernest Asante was introduced in the 70th minute but Divine Naah was unused.

Midfielder Joseph Mensah was out of the Horsens team that picked a point from AGF after drawing 1-1.

Former Ghana U20 and New Edubiase United captain Ibrahim Moro was in full time action for Silkeborg who lost 2-0 against FC Copenhagen. Danish-born Danny Amankwaa was not in the Copenhagen squad for the game.

Mase Nana Addo Welbeck was unused by Odense BK who lost 3-0 against Randers FC.

EGYPT

Ghanaian striker Patrick Adu scored the equaliser for Al Nasr Taaden in their 1-1 draw with Ismaily. Ghanaian pair of Emmanuel Osei Banahene and Torric Jebrin played for the home side.

Striker John Antwi scored the opener for Ismaily in their 2-0 win over El Daklyeh.

Striker Samuel Afum was in action for Wadi Degla who shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with El Entag El Harby.

ESTONIA

Both Haminu Dramani and Michael Ofosu Appiah were in action for Infonet who pipped Tammeka 1-0.

FINLAND

Finnish-born Ghanaian Solomon Duah played 61 minutes for Inter Turku who drew 0-0 with PS Kemi.

Former Ghana youth striker Ransford Osei was unused by RoPS in their 2-1 win over KuPS on Friday.

HJK Helsinki were held to a 1-1 draw with new league leaders Mariehamn on Friday. Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan played the full 90 minutes while former Inter Allies player Evans Mensah was unused.

Midfielder Reuben Aryana played 73 minutes Ilves who drew 1-1 with HIFK.

FRANCE

Striker Abdul Majeed Waris was in full time action for Lorient who lost 2-1 against Nantes. French-born Ghanaian youth defender Enock Kwateng came off the bench in the 54th minute to anchor the defence for Nantes.

Former Ghana U20 defender Geoffrey Acheampong warmed the bench for Bastia who lost 2-1 against Angers.

2015 Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim watched from the Valenciennes bench as they won 2-1 against Niort.

French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei lasted 60 minutes for Stade de Reims who lost 1-0 at Ajaccio on Friday.

In the Ligue de National, former Ghana youth midfielder Charles Boateng was booked in the 9th minute and played the entire match for Avranches who drew 2-2 with Lyon DuchÃ¨re AS.

NORWAY

Stromsgodset and Viking shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Friday. Ghanaian pair of Bismark Adjei-Boateng and Mohammed Abu played for Stroms.

Edwin Gyasi was not in the Aalesund squad when they nicked a slender 1-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

Adam Kwarasey was dropped to the Rosenborg BK bench when they drew 2-2 with Sarpsborg on Saturday.

Dennis Antwi played full throttle and helped IK Start to a 2-1 win over Tromso at the Sparebanken SÃ¸r Arena.

Former Ghana defender Francis Dickoh warmed the bench for Lillestrom in their vital 2-1 away win over FK Brann.

Sogndal IF snatched a point from Molde after holding them to a 0-0 draw. Ghana midfielder Gilbert Koomson played 85 minutes for Sogndal but attacker Mahatma Otoo was unused.

In the lower-tier league Mohammed Fuseini warmed the bench for Asani who lost 1-0 against Levanger.

Danish-born Jeff Mensah played in defence for Hodd who managed a 0-0 draw with Bryne.

POLAND

Youngster Sadam Sulley could not make the Legia Warsaw squad for their 2-1 away win over ZagÅ‚Ä™bie Lubin.

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh excelled in midfield for Lech Poznan when they drew 1-1 with WisÅ‚a KrakÃ³w.

SWEDEN

Former Manchester City youngster Enock Kwakwa warmed the bench for Falkenberg in their 1-1 draw with GIF Sundsvall.

Midfielder Enock Adu Kofi played the entire 90 minutes for Malmo FF who won 2-1 against NorrkÃ¶ping.

AIK sneaked past Ostersunds 2-0. Defender Ebenezer Ofori played for AIK but Patrick Kpozo was absent from the squad. Sam Mensah also played for the losers.

Both Nasiru Mohammed and Mohammed Abubakari were in action for BK Hacken who squeezed a point out of JÃ¶nkÃ¶pings SÃ¶dra after holding them to a 1-1 draw. However defender Baba Mensah was not in the Hacken squad.

In the second-tier league Ljungskile humiliated Frej 4-1. Former Ghana midfielder Yussif Chibsah warmed the bench for Ljungskile while former New Edubiase United player Abdul Basit-Adams was also unused by the losers.

ROMANIA

Sulley Muniru came off the bench in the first-half to play for Steaua Bucuresti who lost 1-0 against Gaz.

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Nuhu was booked in the 60th minute and played the entire game for Young Boys Bern in their 0-0 draw with Lugano. 19-year-old midfielder Kwadwo Duah played for Boys.

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench to play for ten-man FC Sion who won 4-2 against Grasshoppers.

RUSSIA

Neither Emmanuel Frimpong nor Awal Mohammed was in the Arsenal Tula team that drew 0-0 with Krasnodar on Saturday.

ITALY

Injured Kwadwo Asamoah watched Juventus' 2-1 win over Udinese from the screens. Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was not part of the Udinese squad for the game.

Midfielder Isaac Cofie sat on the Genoa midfield in their 0-0 draw with Empoli on Sunday.

Godfred Donsah played 68 minutes for Bologna in their 1-1 draw with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Sassuolo posted a 2-0 win over Crotone. Youngster Claud Adjapong warmed the Sassuolo bench. But midfielder Alfred Duncan missed the game injury.

Meanwhile in the Serie B, Bright Addae was sent off in first-half stoppage-time while he was in action for Ascoli who lost 4-1 against Hellas Verona.

At the Stadio Partenio, former Ghana U20 defender Patrick Asmah played in defence for Avellino who won 1-0 against Spezia. Inter Milan loanee Isaac Donkor was unused by the victors.

Moses Odjer was introduced in the second-half by Salernitana who managed a 1-1 draw at Brescia.

Both Maxwell Acosty and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom started for Latina who lost 2-0 against Latina.

Masahudu Alhassan warmed the bench for Perugia in their 2-0 win over Cittadella.

Both Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi were unused by Benevento in their 3-2 loss against Virtus Entella.

Kingsley Boateng was not part of the Bari side that lost 3-1 against Frosinone.

Ransford Selasi was unused by Novara in their 2-1 loss against Pro Vercelli in the Serie B on Saturday.

In the third-tier league, former AS Roma defender Francis Obeng played the full 90 minutes for Melfi in their 1-1 draw with Catania.

Former Fiorentina midfielder Amidu Salifu played 71 minutes for Mantova who lost 4-1 against Bassano Virtus.

Daniel Kofi Agyei was in full time action for Ancona 1905 who drew 1-1 with Fano.

Forward Emmanuel Gyasi was unused by Pistoise who lost 2-1 at Alessandria.

SOUTH AFRICA

German-born Ghanaian Denis-Danso Weidlich was at the heart of defence for Maritzburg United who held Free State Stars to a 1-1 draw.

Lawrence Lartey sat on the Ajax Cape Town bench in their 2-0 away loss against Kaizer Chiefs.

Neither Joseph Adjei nor Nana Akosah-Bempah was not in the Cape Town City FC side that lost 2-1 against Baroka.

TURKEY

Kamal Issah was not in the GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi team that lost 1-0 against Galatasaray.

In other games, former Liberty Professionals midfielder Isaac Sackey was sent off while in action for Alanyaspor who held giants FenerbahÃ§e to a 1-1 draw. Former Hearts of Oak defender Nuru Sulley was not in the Alanyaspor squad for the game.

Defender Joseph Attamah could not make the Ä°stanbul squad for their 1-1 draw with Konyaspor.

In the second-tier league, Ghana international John Boye played at the heart of defence for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw with Balikesirspor.

Defender Jerry Akaminko played 52 minutes for Eskisehirspor who beat Giresunspor 1-0.

UKRAINE

Striker Kwame Amponsah Karikari played the entire 90 minutes for Stal Kamianske who lost 2-0 at Oleksandria.

USA

David Accam scored in the 80th minute to seal the win for Chicago Fire in their 2-1 win over New England Revolution. Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie came off the bench in the second-half to play for New England. Dutch-born Johan Kappelhof featured for Fire.

Lloyd Sam provided two assists for DC United in their 3-1 win over New York City FC. Winger Patrick Nyarko also played the full 90 minutes for United.

Dominic Oduro played 81 minutes for Montreal Impact in their 2-2 draw with Toronto FC.

Harrison Afful scored an 83rd minute consolation goal for Columbus Crew in their 3-2 loss at New York Red Bull.

Charles Sapong was in action for Philadelphia Union who suffered a 2-0 loss against Orlando City FC.

Kwadwo Poku scored the second goal for Miami FC in their 2-2 draw with Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kalif Alhassan warmed the bench for Tampa.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan Primavera attacker Said Ahmed Said was booked in the 18th minute and played the entire match for Hajduk Split.

KAZAKHSTAN

Striker Patrick Twumasi came off the bench in the 74th minute to play for Astana who lost 2-0 against Kairat.

By El Akyereko

