Sports News | 17 October 2016 00:10 CET

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star shows off luxurious £260000 Lamborghini Aventador

Cristiano Ronaldo posed in front of his Lamborghini Aventador after Real Madrid's 6-1 demolition of Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday night.

The Portuguese star took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post a picture of himself standing next to his luxurious Lamborghini, captioning the photo: 'Bom dia (good morning)'.

The Aventador has a horsepower of 515 to 552 kW and the recommended retail price is £260,040.

On Saturday, Ronaldo and his Real team-mates ended their run of four consecutive draws in spectacular fashion by cruising to victory over Real Betis.

