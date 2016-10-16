Bundesliga: Unbeaten Leipzig down Wolves to go third in Bundesliga

Controversial new-boys RB Leipzig are up to third in the Bundesliga after claiming another big-name scalp in Germany's top flight with a 1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Sweden international midfielder Emil Forsberg's winner gave unbeaten RB their fourth win in seven games as Wolfsburg joined Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and Augsburg, in losing to Leipzig.

A third defeat in seven games -- with three draws and just one win -- was a disaster for Wolfsburg, who reached the Champions League's knock-out stages last season.

They are now fourteenth, just two points from the relegation places, while high-profile summer signing and Germany striker Mario Gomez is yet to score for his new club.

Sponsored by Austrian energy drinks giant Red Bull, RB Leipzig are unpopular with fans of traditional clubs, who fear the rise of corporate-backed entities in Germany's top flight.

play

Leipzig's Bernardo Fernandes da Silva challenges Mario Gomes for the ball in Wolfsburg on October 16, 2016 (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh