Golf: Kizzire grabs 54-hole PGA lead with early birdie

American Patton Kizzire closed his third round with a 16-foot birdie putt Sunday morning to grab a one-stroke lead at the US PGA Tour's soggy season-opening Safeway Open.

Kizzire was among 16 players unable to finish their third round Saturday at Silverado after a heavy rainstorm drenched the Napa, California, course just before sunset and caused puddling on greens.

The birdie at the par-5 18th left Kizzire on 15-under par 201 through 54 holes with countrymen Scott Piercy and Jonathan Wagner, who each had held the lead Friday.

As a PGA rookie last season, Kizzire's best finish was in his first event of the campaign, a share of second at the Shriners Hospitals Open last October.

Wagner led by a stroke when play resumed Sunday morning with the final group on the 16th hole. He found fairway and greenside bunkers on the way to a double bogey at the par-4 17th but reclaimed a share of second with a four-foot birdie putt at the 18th.

Sharing third on 203 were England's Paul Casey and Scotland's Martin Laird. Casey parred his three final holes Sunday morning while Laird birdied the 17th to move within two strokes of the lead.

Americans Michael Kim and Brendan Steele shared sixth, another two strokes adrift on 205.

The final round began in threesomes off two tees in a bid to finish before more expected downpours arrived in the afternoon.

