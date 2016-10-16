Premier League: Mourinho promises Rooney 'respect he deserves'

Wayne Rooney will get the "respect he deserves" when the 30-year-old forward returns to Manchester United, manager Jose Mourinho has insisted.

The dropped England captain returned to Old Trafford earlier in the week following an international break when he was booed by home fans during a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Malta at Wembley.

Days later Rooney, England's all-time record scorer, was left out of the subsequent goalless draw away to Slovenia by interim national manager Gareth Southgate.

Rooney could well be left on the bench again by Portuguese boss Mourinho when United face bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Monday.

And while Rooney could well receive a rough reception in Liverpool, Mourinho has assured the striker, who launched his career with Liverpool's city rivals Everton, of a warm welcome back at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney controls the ball during England's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia in Ljubljana on October 11, 2016 (AFP)

