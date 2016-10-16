Serie A: Embattled Icardi misses penalty as Cagliari stun Inter

Disputed captain Mauro Icardi missed a first-half penalty as Inter Milan's unlikely title hopes were dented by a shock 2-1 San Siro defeat to Cagliari on Sunday.

Elsewhere, high-flying Lazio needed a 97th minute penalty from Italy forward Ciro Immobile to rescue a share of the spoils at home to Bologna, who saw Filip Helander hit his maiden goal for the club in the 10th minute.

Fiorentina were left below mid-table at 12 points behind leaders and champions Juventus after being held to a scoreless draw at home to Atalanta.

Empoli snatched a point from another scoreless stalemate, away to Genoa, while Pietro Iemmello's 86th minute winner secured the points for Sassuolo in a 2-1 home win over rock bottom Crotone.

Lazio's draw means AC Milan, eight points behind Juventus, can dislodge Napoli from third place if the Rossoneri manage a win at Chievo in Sunday's late game.

Ciro Immobile (right) celebrates after scoring a penalty for Lazio against Bologna on October 16, 2016 at Rome's Olympic stadium (AFP)

