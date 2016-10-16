Golf: Sweden's Noren wins British Masters

Sweden's Alex Noren won his third European Tour title in his last eight events after overcoming a mid-round stumble for a two stroke British Masters triumph at The Grove north of London on Sunday.

Victory meant Noren, who posted an 18-under par tally following a closing 69, equalled Rory McIlroy's feat last year of winning three events in a European Tour season.

Noren, 34, who earlier this year took the Scottish Open and European Masters titles, has now done in Europe what Jason Day and Dustin Johnson, the respective world number one and number two ranked golfers, have done in winning three tournaments during the 2015/16 PGA Tour season.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who had drawn level with Noren after 15 holes, signed for a 67 to finish runner-up at The Grove on 16-under par.

England's Lee Westwood continued to bounce back from his disappointing showing during Europe's recent Ryder Cup defeat by the United States with a second straight round of 67 that saw him take third place on 15-under par.

