Football News | 16 October 2016

Germany: Five things we learned from the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are winless in their last three games, Schalke suffer a fresh injury blow and a refugee scores 'a dream' goal in Germany's top flight:

Here are five things we learned from the seventh round of matches in the Bundesliga:

'Unacceptable' Bayern
Coach Carlo Ancelotti slammed Bayern Munich's 'bad attitude' as Saturday's 2-2 draw at ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt left them winless in three games, which chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge branded 'unacceptable'. "That wasn't Bayern in the first-half, we can't play like that," fumed Rummenigge. "It was unacceptable, we have to go out on the pitch with a different attitude." Bayern host PSV Eindhoven in a key European match on Wednesday needing a win following last month's 1-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid and their 1-1 draw with Cologne a fortnight ago in the Bundesliga. Having won the Bundesliga title for each of the last four seasons, Bayern have set high standards, which Rummenigge feels some players are not meeting. "We have to show a different attitude on Wednesday or we will have problems," added Rummenigge.

Still no goals for Mueller

play

Thomas Mueller (right) has yet to score for Bayern Munich in seven league games (AFP)

Football News

By: Patrick Asofo
