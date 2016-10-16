Kadri Mohammed makes debut in Austria Wien 2-0 win over Mattersburg

Ghana international Kadri Mohammed made his debut for his new side Austria Wien in their 2-0 win away at Mattersburg.

Kadri, 22, came on in the second half with ten minutes to end proceedings.

Alexander Grunwald found the back of the net for Austria Wien in the 49th minute before Christoph Martschinko added the second in the 87th minute to hand the away side all three points.

The former AshGold defender demonstrated hyper-aggression despite playing at the dying embers of the game to help his side pick the vital win.

Kadri will be hoping to cement a solid place in the starting line up of the Austria side soon as he hopes to make a return into the Black Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

