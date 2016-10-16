Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 16 October 2016 21:10 CET

Ebenezer Assifuah wins 90th minute penalty as FC Sion brush aside Grasshopper

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah won a 90th minute penalty for FC Sion in their 4-2 win over Grasshopper on Sunday.

Assifuah climbed off the bench on 66 minutes when he replaced Carlitos by which Sion were leading three-nil.

But Grasshopers pulled two back through Marko Besic and Ridge Munsey to set up a nervy final ten minutes.

Just before the end of regulation time, Assifuah was then fouled inside the box and referee point to the spot which was converted by Reto Ziegler.

