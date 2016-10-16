Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 16 October 2016 20:25 CET

CAF Champions League Final: Rashid Sumaila lauds former side Sundowns for thrashing Zamalek

Rashid Sumaila who won the PSL win Sundowns has expressed his delight over the 3-0 victory chalked by his former side against Zamalek in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final on Sunday.

Anthony Laffor, Tebogo Langerman and Percy Tau found the back of the net for the hosts as they kept their unblemished home record intact.

Pitso Mosimane's troops, though, will not be resting on their laurels as attention switches to the reverse fixture in Egypt, knowing that playing away in the north African country will be a difficult affair no matter their advantage.

Rashid Sumaila has congratulated Sundown ahead of the 2nd leg in Cairo next week

"I am very happy for them. The players have done very well and the coach Pitso must also be hailed but it is not over yet,

"They must not be complacent going into the second leg because this is football. They must approach the second leg as if they are playing the first leg and forget about the 3-0 win. That can give them the title. Am proud of them," he said.

