Athletics | 16 October 2016 19:40 CET

Tyson Gay: US sprinter's daughter shot dead in Kentucky

US Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter has been killed in a shooting in the US state of Kentucky, police say.

Police in Lexington said Trinity Gay was hit in the neck during an exchange of fire between two vehicles in a restaurant car park.

She was taken to hospital where she later died, local media reported.

Mr Gay, who is from Lexington, confirmed her death to local TV station Lex 18.

"She didn't make it. I'm so confused. She was just here last week for fall break. It's so crazy. I have no idea what happened," Lex18 quoted him as saying.

play Tyson Gay represented the US at the Rio Olympics

