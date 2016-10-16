Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 16 October 2016 17:25 CET

Kevin-Prince Boateng: Las Palmas midfielder sets eye on Villarreal

Las Palmas drew their third consecutive match on Friday night, but Kevin-Prince Boateng believes Los Amarillos will return to winning ways at the weekend and warned Villarreal that they'll be the ones to suffer.

After failing to beat Real Madrid, Osasuna and Espanyol, the Canary Island side are desperate to see off the Yellow Submarines at the Estadio El Madrigal next week Sunday.

Boateng posted on Twitter after their game against Espanyol: 'Next game we get the 3 points!! #piopio #prince7'

Next game we get the 3 points!! #piopio #prince7 https://t.co/euidPAv1SP — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

"An affordable time to respect an ordinary person craves honesty to live good"
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img