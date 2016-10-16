Kevin-Prince Boateng: Las Palmas midfielder sets eye on Villarreal

Las Palmas drew their third consecutive match on Friday night, but Kevin-Prince Boateng believes Los Amarillos will return to winning ways at the weekend and warned Villarreal that they'll be the ones to suffer.

After failing to beat Real Madrid, Osasuna and Espanyol, the Canary Island side are desperate to see off the Yellow Submarines at the Estadio El Madrigal next week Sunday.

Boateng posted on Twitter after their game against Espanyol: 'Next game we get the 3 points!! #piopio #prince7'

Next game we get the 3 points!! #piopio #prince7 https://t.co/euidPAv1SP — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh