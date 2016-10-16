Black Maidens: National femaleU.17 team to demonstrate against sports ministry

The national U-17 female team, Black maidens coach Evans Adotey is ready to lead his side to demonstrate against the Sports Ministry for their total neglect at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

According to him, the young girls as well as the management members had to go through hard times to prepare for the World Cup in Jordan and was catastrophic during the tournament itself.

Adding that the Nii Lantey Vanderpuye led Sports Ministry refused to pay the per diems of the little girls for all the period they spent in Jordan compelling the management to sign undertakings during most of their transactions.

The indignant Adottey has therefore revealed that he will be leading his side in a demonstration at the sector ministry for the treatment meted out to them.

"It is sad the situation we went through. We qualified for this tournament in March but were neglected by the Ministry since that time. We were not supported to play any friendly match. At the tournament too we were made to feel like strangers," Adottey told Happy FM.

"Each member of the team including the players was entitled to a $100 per diem but we never received anything. Qualification bonus for the tournament since March has not been paid and qualification bonus from the group stage too, same."

'I will lead the players to demonstrate against the ministry tomorrow.' He concluded.

Despite not receiving their per diem's and bonuses during the tournament, the team exhibited spirited performances to overcome a stuttering start to reach the quarter-final stage where they lost to Korea DPR.

credit: Myjoyonline



