Dutch-born Ghanaian Kevin Luckassen scores to earn a point for St Polten in Austrian top-flight

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Kevin Luckassen climbed off the bench to score the equaliser for St Polten as they held Admira to a 1-1 stalemate in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

Luckassen, 23, was introduced on the hour mark as replacement for Guinea international Alhassane Keita and netted the equaliser 7 minutes from time.

The former AZ Alkmaar forward scores his first goal in the top-flight in 10 appearances.

He joined for Czech Republic side Slovan Liberec.



