Rashid Sumaila congratulates former club Mamelodi Sundowns for thrashing Zamalek in CAF Champions League

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has congratulated his former club Mamelodi Sundowns for smashing Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first leg of the CAF Champions League but says they should not be complacent in the second leg.

The Brazilians shot themselves in a meritorious position by beating the visitors by 3-0 in the first leg at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Two goals from Anthony Laffor and Tebogo Langerman gave the South African side a 2-0 lead at half time before Islam Gamal scored an own goal to hand the hosts a comfortable 3-0 win.

Sumaila who won the league with Sundowns in his first season in the PSL has lauded his former side for the comfortable win but says they must not be complacent.

"I am very happy for them. The players have done very well and the coach Pitso must also be hailed but it is not over yet," Rashid said.

"They must not be complacent going into the second leg because this is football. They must approach the second leg as if they are playing the first leg and forget about the 3-0 win. That can give them the title. Am proud of them," he added.

Rashid Sumaila won the PSL title with Sundowns in 2013 before moving to Kuwait side Al Qadsia but now plies his trade with Al Gharafa in Qatar.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

