Sports News | 16 October 2016 14:25 CET

Magical Ghanaian kid Eric Ocansey nets double for Eupen in Belgium top-tier league

Fast-rising Ghanaian youngster Eric Ocansey netted both consolation goals for KAS Eupen as they slipped to a 4-2 loss against Waasland-Beveren in the Belgium First Division on Saturday.

The 19-year-old both goals in the second-half within 9 minutes - 48th and 57th minutes to put his side 2-1 ahead from behind but the hosts clawed back to win the tie.

The former Aspire Academy graduate hit a strong left-footed drive to the top corner for the net to cancel the lead for his side before he added the second to register his third goal of the campaign in 7 games.

Ocansey is the younger brother of former Accra Great Olympics player Michael Ocansey.

20-year-old midfielder Nana Ampomah could not make the Beveren squad for the game.

