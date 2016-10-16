John Antwi scores season's first goal as Al Ahly cruise past Dakhleya in Egyptian top flight

Striker John Antwi scored his first goal of the season as champions Al Ahly recorded an easy 2-0 win over Dakhleya on Saturday.

Antwi side-footed home a cross from Tunisian full-back Ali Maaloul one minute after the break.

It was the first goal since May for Antwi, who has been struggling to prove himself at Al Ahly.

He made amends for failing to direct home a free header following a pinpoint cross from Ali Maaloul after 20 minutes.

Moemen Zakareya sealed the win on 60 minutes after a fine move as Ahly made it four wins out of four.

Al Ahly are joint top with 12 points, on level with FC Smouha who also bagged maximum points from their opening four matches.

